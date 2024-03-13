Jedward have slammed former manager Louis Walsh as a "cold-hearted b******" after his recent comments about them on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former X Factor judge and music manager was asked about his experience working with the Irish duo by Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

And Walsh certainly didn't hold back, calling identical twins - real names John and Edward Grimes - who were on the sixth season of The X Factor "vile" and described them as a "novelty act."

The 71-year-old also revealed he earned £5 million during the time he managed the two between 2009 and 2013.

Since Walsh's comments aired on Tuesday night's episode, Jedward have made their feelings clear about their former manager in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter to condemn Walsh.

"Louis Walsh is a cold-hearted b*****d who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died," the pair wrote to their 645,000 followers, referring to their mother Suzannah sadly who passed away from cancer in 2019.

They claimed they "fired" Walsh after he "b*****d and talked about us" and branded him as an "evil manipulator."

Jedward also alleged Walsh "tried to make us sign our name and life away… without our mom we wouldn’t be here today! What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all."

In their final tweet, Jedward concluded: "Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served."

Meanwhile, The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins shared Jedward's reaction to Walsh's comments as she also defended the Irish duo.





"Louis, don't be slagging off my boys, they're not vile, they're beautiful," Collins said as she panned the camera from the TV screen to Jedward, where one could be seen holding two middle fingers up while the other described Walsh as a "cat with nine lives" and a "senile man."

In a recent Instagram post, Collins posted a photo with Jedward describing them as "the sweetest talented polite educated kind boys I’ve ever met."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.