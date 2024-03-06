Louis Walsh's bizarre behaviour already causing a stir in the Celebrity Big Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother has officially returned to screens with a host of familiar faces entering the famed house.

During Tuesday's episode (5 March), attention was turned to Louis Walsh and his handling of a bed situation.

When the doors opened to the bedroom, celebs flocked to choose where they'd sleep over the next few weeks.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire's Lauren Simon bagged one of the double beds – but it was shortlived, to say the very least.

As soon as she sat down, former X Factor judge Walsh stormed over and insisted it was his.

"No that’s mine," he exclaimed. "Out. That’s mine. Up, up, up. That’s mine."

Simon responded: "That’s fine. I am not going to argue. I am going to take this double."

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle, chimed in on the conversation, telling Walsh "That was very strong. Up, up, up," to which Walsh claimed he was "joking."









The snippet soon became a social media talking point, with one hitting back: "Louis Walsh or not! I'd tell him to F**K off talking to me like that."

"THIS WAS WILD, I’d never move," another quipped.

A third highlighted: "He needs to check himself before he wrecks himself! Celebrity Big Brother can ruin careers/reputations."

One person suggested: "It's clear that Big Brother promised him a double bed. He sounded so rude though."

Meanwhile, others were here for the drama, with one fan writing: "I’m not complaining, last Big Brother lacked any good drama or arguments."

Another believed Walsh was "hilarious to watch."

CBB will air Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub. The show is followed by Late & Live on ITV after each new episode

