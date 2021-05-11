Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went away for the weekend and people can’t get over it.

Pictures emerged on social media showing the exes – who were engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004 – hanging out in a ski resort in Montana.

The old flames were even papped holding hands, sparking speculation that the ultimate noughties could be getting back together.

It comes less than a month after Lopez, 51, confirmed that she and Alex Rodriguez had called off their engagement, and also after she wrapped up filming on the romantic commedy Shotgun Wedding.

So could “Bennifer” be back on the cards? And could JLo even enjoy her own shotgun wedding?

We couldn’t possibly say. But fans are already thrilled at the prospect.

Some felt nostalgic for the era the pair represented:

While others warned people against feeling inspired to reminisce with rose-tinted glasses about past relationships:

Overall, the mood was of excitement:

Lopez split from baseball player Rodriguez, 45, in April.

Around the same time, she was also spotted leaving Affleck’s home in Los Angeles. Sources said they were friends.

But it’s been a difficult year. Why wouldn’t we want to hark back to a better time of flip phones and Bennifer?