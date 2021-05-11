Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went away for the weekend and people can’t get over it.
Pictures emerged on social media showing the exes – who were engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004 – hanging out in a ski resort in Montana.
The old flames were even papped holding hands, sparking speculation that the ultimate noughties could be getting back together.
It comes less than a month after Lopez, 51, confirmed that she and Alex Rodriguez had called off their engagement, and also after she wrapped up filming on the romantic commedy Shotgun Wedding.
So could “Bennifer” be back on the cards? And could JLo even enjoy her own shotgun wedding?
Read more:
- 10 of the best reactions after Leonardo DiCaprio branded ‘unrecognisable’ in new Scorsese film
- TikTok influencer finds out boyfriend is cheating thanks to live photo blunder
- Boyband Blue flown to Milan by Donatella Versace after being mistaken for Blur
- Worker explains why they kicked woman out of vegan cafe for giving kid a ham sandwich
- Man instantly rejected at job interview after ignoring ‘receptionist’ who was actually hiring manager
We couldn’t possibly say. But fans are already thrilled at the prospect.
📸 Ben Affleck And Jlo New Photos. https://t.co/mcEKNfPF3h— best of ben affleck (@best of ben affleck) 1620700219
Some felt nostalgic for the era the pair represented:
cicada brood is here, bennifer is back, all we need is an Usher song of the summer and i'm ready for you 2004!— adam harris (@adam harris) 1620669081
I reject the return of low-rise jeans, but welcome the return of Bennifer discourse— Emma Gray (@Emma Gray) 1620671730
Bennifer is a thing again? I better log into AOL Instant Messenger and tell all my friends— PineKona 🌲 (@PineKona 🌲) 1620697928
Gen Z TikTokers said early 2000s nostalgia was back and Ben Affleck and JLo took that personally. https://t.co/NbZhBRVuwe— Lily Herman (@Lily Herman) 1620668959
this is in no way an endorsement and I will not be taking questions at this time but I am watching old JLo & Ben vi… https://t.co/9KM9qsFpBc— Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@Kathleen Newman-Bremang) 1620654790
if bennifer is back can we call them jenjamin this time— garol the midwestern floozy (@garol the midwestern floozy) 1620667417
While others warned people against feeling inspired to reminisce with rose-tinted glasses about past relationships:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? I don’t care if it’s PR, IT’S CALLED NOSTALGIA AND IM HERE FOR IT. https://t.co/B0GO511x4C— Lucy on the Ground (@Lucy on the Ground) 1620667936
Just because J.Lo and Ben Affleck are talking again does NOT mean you & your toxic ex could work out if you just give them another chance— Betches (@Betches) 1620676047
Overall, the mood was of excitement:
Bennifer was the first compound celebrity couple name,the girls don't even know the pop culture HISTORY— Bolu Babalola (@Bolu Babalola) 1620685608
The fact that Bennifer is a thing again is nature’s way of resetting after the Trump administration.— Tori Fletcher (@Tori Fletcher) 1620671699
How am I suppose to get any work done when JLo and Ben Affleck are potentially back together?— Lowri Angharad Williams (@Lowri Angharad Williams) 1620721719
If JLo and Ben can get back together after 17 years, you can make it through this Monday https://t.co/VrRHeB6xAN— JavaSok (@JavaSok) 1620666543
Lopez split from baseball player Rodriguez, 45, in April.
Around the same time, she was also spotted leaving Affleck’s home in Los Angeles. Sources said they were friends.
But it’s been a difficult year. Why wouldn’t we want to hark back to a better time of flip phones and Bennifer?