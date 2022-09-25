Broadcaster Jeremy Kyle, who found fame shouting at people with family conflicts on daytime television, is to return to our TV screens three years after The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled by ITV.



The talk show was axed in 2019 following the death of guest Steve Dymond shortly after appearing on the programme. His death 10 days later was a suspected suicide after failing a lie detector test.

In an interview with The Sun last September, Kyle talked about feeling “scapegoated” following the incident and “devastated” by the programme’s cancellation.

“I don’t want to sound ‘woe is me’, and as I’ve said the whole thing was a terrible tragedy – devastating for Steve Dymond’s friends and family, of course, and for the many people who worked on the show.

“But it did hit me hard. And it’s been awful to feel so scapegoated, and without being able to have my say about the accusations that often seemed to be levelled only at me.

“I’ve felt hunted and made out to be responsible for everything that ever took place around that show, but I was just the face of it,” he said.

In that same month, he joined TalkRadio as their Drive Time host. He would go on to appear on TalkTV’s The Talk and step in as a temporary host for Piers Morgan Uncensored last month.

Now, it’s been announced he’ll have a TalkTV show of his own from October, which according to The Sunwill be titled Jeremy Kyle Live.

Kyle said in a statement that he was “so excited to be going back to live television” after his standing in for Morgan over the summer gave him “a taste for what the new show will be”.

He added: “Jeremy Kyle Live will be making sense of the stories that matter; speaking the language of the British people and providing practical help as we all try and navigate our way through current times.”

@jkyle_official The news is out! #excitingnews

After Kyle confirmed his comeback on his official TikTok account, social media users have given mixed reactions to news of the broadcaster’s return.

One wrote: “This is the best news ever omg.”

“I am so excited for this,” added another.

However, a third commenter suggested: “Maybe we should all do a little research of why it got cancelled on TV.”

“As long as it’s not as horrendous to the people who come on the show, as it was before, I’m all for it. But if it’s just gonna be the same, no,” said a fourth.

If you’re somehow inclined to watch such a programme, it gets underway on 10 October at 7pm on TalkTV.

