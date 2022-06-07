Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at Fox News hosts who complained that President Joe Biden is choosing to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a rare one-on-one interview.

Kimmel, 54, announced that President Joe Biden would be a guest on his show Wednesday night leading to criticism from Fox News hosts on Outnumbered, Varney & Co, Guy Benson Show, and more.

"President Joe Biden will be stopping by, he will be here which is nice because it gives the gang at Fox News something to scream about all week," Kimmel said referencing the many criticisms.

On Outnumbered, hosts mocked President Biden for choosing Jimmy Kimmel Live as his first sit down interview in more than 100 days.

While appearing on Varney & Co, former Trump press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said choosing the late-night talk show was "a bad choice" for President Biden.

On the Guy Benson Show, Howard Kurtz called President Biden's decision a "slap in the face to our profession".

Dagen McDowell called Kimmel's interview "the land of insanity in which we all live" while on Mornings with Maria.

Clapping back at the comments, Kimmel said: "Oh I see, what I do is insane. You guys telling us we should arm PE teachers to protect kids - that makes sense. Tucker Carlson giving Vladimir Putin the reach-around every other night - sane. President on a late night talk show? Insane."

Since taking his seat in the Oval Office last year, President Biden has steered away from many sit-down interviews. The President often takes questions from reporters after events or strategically does interviews with reporters he is familiar with.

The lack of one-on-one interviews has led Biden's critics to accuse the President of not being transparent with the public or not being able to handle the role.

However, it seems the Biden administration chooses interviews strategically in order to facilitate control over questions and the amount of time Biden may take to answer. The President is known for his notorious slip-ups having overcome a stutter as a child.

Other presidents who have been interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live include former President Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC 11:35 pm PST and 8:35 pm EST.



