A supercut pieced together from Fox News reports shows a total of 50 'solutions' to school shootings which have been suggested by presenters and guests – and none of them focus on gun control.

It comes after nineteen children and two adults were killed during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It is the deadliest attack on an elementary school since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The world has been reacting to the tragic news with tributes and there have been strong reactions from gun control activists.

However, people in front of the camera on Fox news have put forward their own ideas on how to stop tragedies like this one happening again, which don’t involve actually making it harder for people to buy weapons.

Those listed in the video include everything from bulking up fences around schools, to enlisting former members of the armed forces and decreasing phone usage.

Other ‘solutions’ include tripwires, bulletproof glass, diverting coronavirus relief funds and sending your children to private school.

The video was uploaded by media watchdog Media Matters and has been viewed more than a million times.

Meanwhile, Texas Senator Ted Cruz appeared to snap and call a Sky News reporter a "propagandist" after being asked a gun control question following the recent carnage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In the aftermath of the massacre that occurred, Cruz also proposed that the way to end gun violence in schools is to send police in with guns. He also blamed the horrific event on "unlocked doors."

