This is how much JK Rowling's production company's profits have suffered

Reports are emerging that JK Rowling's production company, Brontë Film and TV, faced a large profits decrease last year.

According to Deadline, Brontë Film and TV saw a 74 per cent drop in profits last year compared to the previous year.



In the 12 months leading up to March 2022, Brontë Film and TV’s pre-tax profit was £1.8 million. This was a massive decline compared to its £6.9 million profit from the previous year.

The earnings report blamed “lower income streams and profit shares from theatrical productions, which were closed for a large part of the [financial] period due to Covid restrictions.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One subsidiary of Brontë Film and TV is Harry Potter Theatrical Productions which produces the play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

Harry Potter Theatrical Productions reported revenue of £3.5 million in 2022, a 65 per cent drop from £6.6 million in 2021, according to Deadline.

The profit plunge report comes as Rowling continues to face backlash for her comments on the rights of transgender people.

Most recently the new Harry Potter video game adaptation, Hogwarts Legacy, was thrown into the middle of a boycott debate online. Though, despite the backlash, Hogwarts Legacy became a top-grossing video game since its release in February.

Brontë Film and TV mainly focuses on adapting Rowling’s literary work. It was co-founded by Rowling and her literary agent Neil Blair in 2012. According to reports, Rowling is the majority shareholder.

Indy100 has reached out to Brontë Film and TV for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



