JK Rowling blasts Harry Potter actors for supporting trans rights

JK Rowling has hit out once again at celebrities who support transgender rights - including Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

This comes after the release of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people on the NHS by paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass.

"The reality is that we have no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress," Dr Cass said, criticising the current system that's in place.

In addition, she recommended "extreme caution" and "a clear clinical rationale for providing hormones at this stage rather than waiting until an individual reaches 18," as well as a review into giving children testosterone or oestrogen from age 16 which is the current policy.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rowling posted a series of tweets about the Cass report findings and shared how she was "bloody angry" as she believes that "thousands are complicit, not just medics, but the celebrity mouthpieces, unquestioning media and cynical corporations."





One social media user replied to Rowling's thread where they mentioned celebrities who have been vocal advocates for transgender rights such as Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

“Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them,” the user wrote.



To which Rowling replied, “Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”

Back in 2020, Radcliffe previously spoke out in response to Rowling's controversial comments about the transgender community in a post published on the website of the Trevor Project, a non-profit that focusses on suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

"Transgender women are women," he said. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.

"According to The Trevor Project, 78 per cent of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

Watson also tweeted her solidarity for trans people around the same time, following Rowling's comments.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are."

She added: "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

