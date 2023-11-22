I'm a Celeb fans can't get over the real meaning of JLS

Former JLS band member Marvin Humes recently entered I'm a Celebafter uniting with the band for a UK tour earlier this year.

Recent snippets of the show saw Humes and Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson practising songs and dances from the band's famed hits, bringing back nostalgic memories for many JLS fans.

Even Ant and Dec jumped in on the action with puns using the acronym to describe Humes in the jungle.

Attention online soon turned to the real meaning behind 'JLS' – and people were stumped.

Originally called UFO (Unique Famous Outrageous) and later rebranding to JLS, one X/Twitter user simply asked: "What does JLS stand for?"

After speculative back and forths, it turns out it means 'Jack the Lad Swing’.

One heartbroken fan was quick to respond: "My whole world collapsed when I found out that JLS didn’t in fact stand for 'just love songs' like I thought it did in 2010 xo".

It comes after Humes lifted the lid on how he and the former Saturdays band member Rochelle Humes came to meet.

"I met Rochelle when JLS and The Saturdays were doing shows together," he told fellow campmates.

"I’d always said to the boys [JLS], ‘I really like her, I think she’s hot’. We went to a nightclub in Ireland after doing a show together one night and we were just chatting, getting on really well," he continued.

"She went to the toilet, right? She left her handbag at the table with me. So then, I thought, right, got her phone out and called myself so I had her phone number."

He added: "It took about three months of pestering her to get a date."

Humes later revealed that their first date was at McDonald's drive-thru in Wembley.

