John Cena challenges people to visit his OnlyFans – if they're 'brave enough'

WWE icon John Cena has made a shocking new debut on adult subscription site OnlyFans, challenging followers to join if they're "brave enough."

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old followed in the footsteps of Iggy Azalea, tennis star Nick Kyrgios and DJ Khaled by announcing his new venture online.

"Like you’ve never seen me before. Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans," he shared in a post.

Now, the actor has returned to social media with a "New OF Video Drop."

"More fisting than you may be ready for. R U BRAVE ENOUGH?" he shared with his 14.2 million X/Twitter followers.

Fans were thrown off guard by Cena's new side hustle, with one asking the question on everyone's lips: "Am I reading this correctly?"

Another hit back: "SNAP OUT OF JOHN THIS AINT YOU WAKE UP WAKE UP WAKE UP!"

"Stoooooooop," a third chimed in. "My childhood is being ruined by the second now."

Meanwhile, a fourth added: "If this turns out to be about wrestling, I’m demanding a refund."

The link leads to an account with the name Ricky Stanicky, with fans theorising it's a stunt to promote his role in his upcoming comedy fittingly titled Ricky Stanicky.

The bio reads: "You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids."

The film, starring Zac Efron, follows three childhood friends who have an imaginary friend called Ricky Stanicky. Years later, the friends still use the nonexistent friend as a scapegoat to get them out of trouble. They decide to hire an aspiring actor Rod (Cena's character) to bring their imagination to life.

Ricky Stanicky will be released in cinemas on 7 March

