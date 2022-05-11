Spectators who wait outside the Fairfax County courthouse in the hopes to catch glimpses of Johnny Depp or Amber Heard have become part of the public's interest in the defamation case.



One fan made headlines when they brought their alpacas to show support for Depp, 58, and now another fan is making headlines by revealing they spent $30,000 to watch the trial unfold.

Ivan De Boer, 59, from Los Angeles told PEOPLE magazine that she used her paid vacation time to come see the defamation trial. She said she's spent over $30,000 on expenses so far.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I'd regret it more if I wasn't here," De Boer told PEOPLE. The 59-year-old woman added that she's "the same age as Johnny" and single. "So I do what I want to, basically."

But De Boer is not the only Depp fan that has spent a fair amount to support the actor.

Johnny Depp waves to fans waiting outside the Fairfax County court house Getty Images

Another spectator, Sharon Smith, 52, from the UK has also spent approximately $10,000 to watch the trial. Additionally, the UK woman said she ended her 12-year-long relationship, put her things in storage, and flew to the US to witness the trial from its start on April 11.



"I've been coming back and forth from L.A. so you're looking at $600 to $700 each time, 10 hours of your life in the air," Smith told PEOPLE. "But yeah, hotel, food, drinks, about $10,000."

Many dedicated fans of both Depp and Heard get to the Fairfax courthouse early in order to secure a spot in the courtroom.

Smith told PEOPLE that she gets to the courthouse at 1 a.m. every day. One day she even stood in the rain waiting.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



