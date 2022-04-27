As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard continues, fans of the actor have rallied to show their support.

While most of Depp's supporters have made their position known on social media, many have also been packing the courtroom as the actor testifies against his ex-wife.

One fan has gone viral for going above and beyond by bringing two emotional support alpacas for Depp, as he recounts patterns of domestic abuse exhibited in his past relationship and childhood.

The fan in question was identified as Andrea Diaz by The Washington Post. Diaz stood outside the courtroom with the two furry alpacas because she "thought the alpacas might brighten his day.”

While the fan admitted to the outlet that Depp may not actually see the animals, who are adorably named Dolce and Inti, because he enters and exits the courthouse through a gated black entrance every day, she said it was worth a shot anyway.

Emotional support alpacas are actually a big part of Diaz's life.

According to The Washington Post, Diaz started a business during the pandemic that brings alpacas to kids in an effort to raise their spirits. Naturally, she was hoping she could do the same for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

During the trial, an audio recording revealed an admission from Heard that she would 'hit' Johnny Depp.

The recording, thought to have been secretly done by Depp, was played at the pair's ongoing defamation trial.

"I didn't punch you. I'm sorry I didn't hit you across the face in a proper slap," she can be heard saying in one. "I was hitting you, it was not punching you."

Depp says in response: "Don't tell what it feels like to be punched," before Heard goes on to call him a "f****** baby".



Elsewhere in the trial, Depp explained in court the importance of filing his lawsuit against Heard.

"I'm obsessed with the truth so today is my first opportunity that I've been able to speak about this case in full for the first time," the actor said, visibly nervous. "I felt a responsibility of clearing the record."

"I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children," he added, citing that they were of high school age at the time of the allegations.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.