Johnny Depp fans think they’ve spotted a clue that he’ll appear in a Beetlejuice sequel.

Depp has had a glittering acting career, and his collaborations with Tim Burton have seen him playing iconic roles like Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd and Willy Wonka.

And while he didn’t appear in Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988), fans are hoping another collaboration with Burton could be in the works.

Eagle-eyed Depp fans spotted that the Google listing for Beetlejuice 2 suggests that Depp will be appearing alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in the remake.

And on IMDb, the page for the long-awaited follow-up claims that it’ll be released sometime in 2025, which should provide plenty of time for the hoopla surrounding his defamation case against Amber Heard to die down.

The IMDb listed claims that Arrested Development's Will Arnett will appear as the Jersey Devil, and Stranger Things' David Harbour will also make an appearance as a 'struggling real estate agent'.

The IMDb listing says: “The original cast and crew plus new additions return when Beetlejuice is found homeless in the netherworld.

"He takes it upon himself to travel back to the mortal world seeking comfort, only to find the Maitland house has blown up due to a gas leak, leaving our beloved characters without a humble home to share the love.

"In search of guidance, the crew travels down to the Netherworld only to find there's a new sheriff in these parts, The Jersey Devil (Will Arnett)."

Of course, none of this is confirmed, but fans are getting hyped nonetheless.

One Depp fan said: “It’s rumored that Johnny Depp is going to be in Beetlejuice 2. Lemme tell ya, I’ll scream.”

Another said: “Thrilled to see Johnny Depp added to the cast of Beetlejuice 2.”

The 1998 film featured a dead married couple resurrected as ghosts who try to push an irritating family out of their dream home.

Beetlejuice fans have wanted another installment for three decades, but a screenwriter on the original movie appeared to pour cold water on the idea in 2019.

Larry Wilson told USA Today: "The bottom line is, Tim Burton and Michael Keaton are not going to think about a Beetlejuice sequel unless it somehow catches the energy of the first film. And that’s not easy. Beetlejuice really was lightning in a bottle. But there have been discussions since it really shocked everyone in 1988."

But Winona Ryder said she’s in - and is “really hopeful” that it’ll happen.

She “said: The only way we would do it is if everything was perfect and we had all the people – obviously Michael [Keaton] and obviously Tim [Burton]. That's what I love about Tim. He's such a perfectionist. He can't do something unless it's completely his vision. It’ll happen if it can happen the perfect way."

Over to you, Michael and Johnny.

