Previously sealed documents in the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been released after fans of Depp reportedly paid $3,000 to find negative revelations about Heard - and the plan backfired.

More than 6,000 pages of documents were released this weekend and published online, giving more context to the relationship between Heard and Depp.

Some of the documents contain pre-trial evidence submitted by either party that were rejected for use. This includes Depp's team attempting to submit nude photos of Heard into evidence and Heard's team submitting vulgar text messages between Depp and Marilyn Manson.

On Twitter, one legal commentator, Andrea Burkhart, said she raised $3,300 to have the documents unsealed and made them publicly available on her website.



Fans of Depp rushed to view and share the documents, hoping to prove Depp was innocent. However, some of the documents contain information that paints Depp and his team in a negative light.

One in particular shows Heard's team opposing evidence Depp's team submitted - such as the nude photos of Heard and details of her job as as an exotic dancer. Some said the attempt to introduce nudes to the trial's evidence was a form of revenge porn.

Another, shows text messages between Depp and Manson, who is accused abuse by his former fiancée. In the text messages, Manson calls his wife Lindsay Usich "Amber 2.0".

"I got a serious police Amber type scenario with L's family. I'm f***ing stressing. I don't know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way," Manson writes in one of the text messages.

Lawyers for Depp asked for “references to and evidence regarding Marilyn Manson” to be excluded from evidence as they "smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory".

One aspect of the unseal documents appeared to suggest that Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction.

Although Depp was awarded $10.3 million in damages for defamation made by Heard in a 2018 op-ed, many people online felt the unseen evidence painted Depp more negatively than Heard.

People criticized fans who stood by Depp's side throughout the trial.

