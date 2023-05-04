Jon Bon Jovi shares his thoughts on his son's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi has revealed his thoughts on his son's engagement to actor Millie Bobby-Brown.

Last month, 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi, son of the Bon Jovi frontman popped the question to the 19-year-old Stranger Thingsstar.

In an Instagram post, Millie posted photos of the pair together as she showed off her engagement ring, and quoted Taylor Swift's song Lover in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

While Jake also shared similar snaps to his Insta, with the caption "forever".

But the news was met with surprise, as people noted how young the two are, with some believing they were "too young" to get engaged.

One person wrote: "Millie bobby brown is engaged??!! damn ur too young, El."

"I’m sorry but Millie Bobby brown is too young to be engaged," another person said.

Someone else added: "Millie Bobby Brown is way too young to be engaged omg."

Since then, Jon Bon Jovi has shared his opinion of the matter in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy where he was asked whether he worries about his kids getting married young.

Cohen noted how Bon Jovi himself is married to his highschool sweetheart Dorothea.

“I don’t know if age matters," Bon Jovi said. “You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together."

The 61-year-old also shared some pearls of wisdom as he has been with his wife for over 40 years and married for 34 years of them.

“I think that would be my advice really, growing together is wise," he said.

“So, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

The singer added: “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy."

