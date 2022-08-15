Millie Bobby Brown studying for university degree in 'human services'

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has said she's studying a university degree in 'human services' - to learn how to help other young people.

The 18-year-old is studying online at Purdue University in Indiana alongside acting and being a Unicef ambassador, and is levelling-up her skills in helping those less privileged in society.

'Students in this major are concerned about today’s individuals and families and want to help them find solutions to challenging circumstances,' the course website reads.

