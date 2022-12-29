Andy Cohen thinks James Corden ripped off his late-night set

Television personality Andy Cohen has accused James Corden of stealing his late-night set idea.

The Watch What Happens Live said The Late Late Show host copied his Bravo talk show set, which included a bar.

Speaking on the iHeart radio podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Cohen said he was the first to bring liquor to the late-night set.

But when Corden took over The Late Late Show, he noticed Corden swiped his idea when he took over The Late Late Show.

"I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is," Cohen told Bozzi.

He also said that his set "was the first bar" to grace late-night, and then Corden happened to get "a bar."

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As Cohen continued, Bozzi chimed in and said Corden was "ripping off your set."

And the Bravo host agreed.

In another part of the interview, Cohen said that he didn't "feel totally part" of the late-night realm despite his success with the show, which has been on the air since July 2009.

He also spoke about a photoshoot with Vanity Fair from years ago that highlighted prominent tv hosts.

However, he was excluded from it, whereas Corden, who hadn't been on the "air yet" and comedian Trevor Noah "who had just started," were part of the image.

Eventually, Cohen said he got an apology from Vanity Fair. The magazine's former editor Graydon Carter also acknowledged that he should've included Cohen in that image.

This isn't the first time Corden was accused of ripping material from people.

In November, Corden was accused of "plagiarising" Noel Fielding's best way to stop a mugger joke from 2017.

"I believe this is my material," Fielding wrote in a tweet.

The Late Late host was also accused of reciting a joke from Ricky Gervais' 2018 Netflix special Humanity.

The joke was about a sign advertising guitar lessons, which Corden used to talk about Elon Musk acquiring Twitter.

"I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand-up routine word for word like that," tweeted.

Elsewhere, Corden announced that he plans to leave The Late Late Show with James Corden towards the end of the 2023 season.

He's been hosting the CBS show since 2015.

Indy100 reached out to Cohen and Corden for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.