Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo got interviewed on a rollercoaster

Gaten Matarazzo's rollercoaster interview has landed, and after Stranger Things co-star Caleb McLoughlin passed out during his a month ago, things could only go up.

The 19-year-old strapped in to do the interview with Ivy Miller for Netflix, as they looped and zoomed round the track, in a rather unusual approach to PR.

Matarazzo was asked to make up a memorial speech for Eddie Munson, sing the theme tune to Stranger Things, and spell laboratory.

When asked about his favourite part of being on Stranger Things, he replied: "This."



