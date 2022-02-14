Video

Harry Styles films on giant bed for music video outside Buckingham Palace

Passers-by near Buckingham Palace were surprised to see none other than Harry Styles filming a new music video on a giant bed on wheels.

The former One Direction member, 28, was photographed by excited fans as he lay on top of a bed on The Mall in central London while surrounded by retro cars and was also joined by two musicians holding a guitar and a drum.

Known for pulling off eccentric fashion looks, the Watermelon Sugar singer was sporting what appeared to be brown pyjamas with blue polka dots, along with a lime green and pink scarf.

One onlooker, Ana, told the PA news agency: “I was just taking a stroll in London and there he was, doing the most Harry thing ever, riding on a bed across the Buckingham Palace.”

