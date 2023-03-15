Jordan Peterson thought a bizarre fetish film was Chinese government policy

Jordan Peterson has given us one of his strangest social media moments yet, after mistakenly claiming that a bizarre fetish film was actually made by the Chinese government.

Yes, really.

The controversial Canadian psychologist raised eyebrows after he retweeted a post featuring a BDSM fetish video depicting “male milking”.

It claimed that the clip was actually taken inside a Chinese Communist Party “sperm bank”, with the caption: “What’s going on in China? Three children policy?”

Thankfully, the post has now been deleted, but not before Peterson had shared in on his timeline for all of his followers to see.

Peterson had also added his own caption: “Such fun in unbelievable techno-nightmare CCP hell.”

Another episode in the life of Jordan Peterson Fox News





The post sparked a big reaction, not least from his daughter Mikhaila Peterson, who has since also deleted a post that read: “Dad you can’t retweet this on Twitter. My eyes will never recover.”

Things were soon cleared up, after the original poster later clarified that the video was actually created by a UK festish film production company, and had nothing to do with China at all [via SportSkeeda].

“Sorry. My mistake. I found this video on WeChat and they said this is China’s collection room for sp*rm bank. Turns out that this video is from UK,” the user reportedly wrote.

No further comment has yet been made on the matter after the clip was deleted – just another bizarre day in the world of Jordan Peterson, we guess.

Meanwhile, Peterson is seemingly so convinced of his own opinion that he just tried to explain how Christianity works to the actual Pope.

No subject is safe from Peterson, though, as proven when he found an issue with paper towel dispensers in the bathroom recently.

