Drake Bell responds to bizarre Josh Peck TikTok following 'Quiet on Set' abuse claims

Former child actor Josh Peck has been criticised for a bizarre TikTok video amid bombshell allegations of abuse on Nickelodeon sets.

Discovery's new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has brought to light some shocking allegations of abuse suffered by several child stars on Nickelodeon shows.

In the documentary, Drake and Josh star Drake Bell revealed that former dialogue coach Brian Peck sexually abused him when he was fifteen.

Amid the documentary and the allegations coming out, Bell’s former co-star Josh Peck has faced criticism over his “silence” on the issue and for positing odd TikTok videos.

In one clip, he could be seen lip-syncing to a viral sound on the app, which says: “If I haven’t talked to you since 2023, take that as a f**king sign that you don’t exist to me anymore.”

The clip has been viewed more than 10.5 million times, with many in the comments questioning why he is posting videos and not commenting on the revelations.

“Interesting timing…” one person wrote.

Another asked: “Have you talked to Drake Bell?”

Someone else commented: “The silence is deafening.”

Following the reaction, Bell took to his own TikTok page to urge fans to take it “easy” on Peck and revealed that his co-star has reached out to him privately.





Bell explained: “I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts.



I just want to let you guys know that this is really, you know, processing this and going through this is a really, emotional time and a lot of it’s very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.

“But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me and it’s been very sensitive. But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on it.”

