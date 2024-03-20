'Ned's Declassified' star slammed for making jokes about sexual abuse

Drake Bell has called out the cast of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide after they started joking about the sexual abuse Bell suffered as a child.

During a TikTok live, Ned's Declassified star Devon Werkheiser can be heard making jokes about the sexual abuse that has come to light as a result of Discovery's docuseries Quiet on Set.

The docuseries revealed that former dialogue coach Brian Peck sexually abused Drake and Josh star Drake Bell when he was fifteen.

Whilst Live, Werkheiser jokes, "Get back in your hole, Daniel [Curtis Lee], Give me your holes!" Before looking into the camera to say, "Sorry, we shouldn't be joking about this. We really shouldn't." But he continues to laugh.

"Our set was not like that," he then goes on to say. "It's f**king awful. The Drake Bell s**t, like, that's crazy to hear. That is f**ked, man. And that never came out, which is really wild. Really wild."

Werkheiser then reads out a comment that says, "Oh, so you all were in on it."

Laughing, Werkheiser says, "I'm not talking about this anymore, guys we can't joke like this. Jesus!"

The clip went viral on Twitter/X, and Bell himself responded by saying, "this is wild... laugh it up guys... laugh it up... "Give me your h*les?!!" Really?!"

Werkheiser shortly uploaded an apology to Twitter/X, saying he was an "idiot."

"I feel horrible that my dumbass was even speaking about this without seeing it," he wrote. "Truly heartbroken about what my fellow actors went through. I can't believe they weren't protected. I'm sorry for compounding any hurt."

Bell has not publicly responded to Wekheiser's apology.

