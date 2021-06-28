Justin Bieber confronts fans for waiting outside his apartment - ‘This is my home’

A TikTok has surfaced of Justin Bieber fans lingering outside his home in hopes of meeting the star - and the singer giving an impassioned plea for them to leave him alone.

The video, posted on Friday, shows the ‘Peaches’ singer leaving a car to enter the apartment building where he lives. Instead of a peaceful return, he finds himself bombarded with a crowd of fans urging him for photos and hugs.

“It’s like she heard nothing that he said”, one user commented (@vanessafex (TikTok))

In response, Bieber politely declined and explained: “I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live...

“And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”

The star told fans, “This is my home" (@vanessafex (TikTok))

People took to TikTok to admire Bieber’s ‘gentlemanly’ approach. One said: “Its crazy how he’s so polite, and calm. Big respect for him.”

Another felt second-hand embarrassment for the persistent fan when she asked for a hug after being told by the singer that he didn’t appreciate them being outside his residence.

He commented: “When he explained so nice and she asked for a hug still. I folded in half and sucked back into my shell I felt that embarrassed”

A third joked, “What she heard: So you’re saying there’s a chance.”

This isn’t the first time Bieber has highlighted his need for boundaries in his personal space. The 27-year-old called out fans on his Instagram story back in October 2020 - again, for waiting outside his home.

He posted: “How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment...

“This is not a hotel. It’s my home.”

Talk about unexpected visitors.

You can watch the full video here.