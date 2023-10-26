Kai Cenat teases '7 days in' jail stream during Nicki Minaj chat

Kai Cenat is no stranger to celebrity guests, having welcomed the likes of SZA and Drake on Twitch over recent times, and he used his latest chat with Nicki Minaj to tease a big upcoming project.

The streamer spoke with the rapper live on his feed, announcing an event which is likely to excite fans – all while snacking on a bag of chips.

However, some fans were temporarily concerned after Cenat stated that he will be going to jail for seven days.

Only, he’s not going to be behind bars for real. Instead, he was referring to his upcoming “7 Days In” project, where he’ll be joined by celebs as they live stream themselves spending a week in jail.

Speaking to Minaj, he teased the project and asked whether Minaj would bail him out of jail in real life.

“I’m about to go to jail,” Cenat said.

“What?” a shocked Nicki replied.

“You got my bail? You gonna bail me out, or nah?” Kai asked her.

“Why are you going to jail?” Nicki said again.

“Seven days, it’s crazy, for real. ‘Cause I have to,” he went on to say, before denying that he was heading to jail due to his fans causing a riot in New York recently.

While Minaj said she would bail him out in a hypothetical situation, Cenat was really referring to his plans for ‘7 Days In’. So far, the likes of Offset, YouTubers RDC World and streamer YourRage are all involved.

It comes a few months after Cenat expressed his disappointment at fans who rioted during his New York giveaway. In August, Kai held a huge giveaway at Union Square that saw gaming consoles given away.

More than 6,000 people were said to have attended the event which soon turned sour. Footage showed teens damaging cars, throwing objects, fighting and blasting fire extinguishers.

