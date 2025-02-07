Autism charity criticises Kanye West's online outbursts following diagnosis

A leading autism charity has condemned the behaviour of Kanye West following a series of online outbursts of an antisemitic and misogynistic nature.

The hours-long series of posts came just days after West (also known as 'Ye'), sat down with Justin Laboy for an interview, where he confirmed that he'd previously been mis-diagnosed with bipolar, and that his wife, Bianca Censori had encouraged him to seek an autism diagnosis.

He also claimed that being autistic is what propels a lot of his controversial behaviour.

“I've come to find out it's really a case of autism that I have and autism takes you to a Rain Man thing where you're like ‘Oh man I'm going wear this [Donald] Trump hat because I like Trump in general and then when people tell you to not do it you just get on that one point,” West explained.

“That’s my problem when fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way just because.”

Less than 48 hours later, Ye took to X/Twitter with a number of hateful posts - some directly aimed at Jewish people, women, and other marginalised groups. This is not the first time he is known to have had such outbursts.

He also claimed to have "dominion" over Censori, in relation to her controversial naked Grammys look, confirming that she had to seek "approval" in order to wear it.

While many of his posts are simply too grave to publish, he wrote in relation to his 30-year-old wife:"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S*** SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE B****** PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID ASS WOKE PAWNS I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F*** WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR (sic)".

When approached by Indy100 about the posts in relation to West's diagnosis (and further claims it contributes to his behaviour), The National Autistic Society told us: "People don’t use antisemitic, racist, misogynistic hate speech because they’re autistic. People say antisemitic, racist, misogynistic things because they are antisemitic, racist and misogynistic.

"Autism is a lifelong disability that affects how you experience and interact with the world around you. It doesn’t make you hold any particular view or belief.”

We have approached Kanye West's reps for comment.

