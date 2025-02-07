Trump keeps making the same ‘joke’ - and it could be a major worry

Donald Trump has once again pondered the idea of serving a third term as president.

While speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday (6 February), Trump - not for the first time - mused about serving as the leader of the US again once his current term ends in the next four years. This is reportedly the third time he has teased a possible comeback since his inauguration last month.

“I want to be here with you, and I have to be here with you,” said Trump at the Washington Hilton. “And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again.”

He added: “No, I want to be with you regardless. It’s an honour.”

Trump engaged in two prayer breakfasts on Thursday morning, with one taking place at the Hilton and the other in Statutory Hall at the Capitol.

He previously hinted at the possibility of a third term in a speech last week to Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. This came after his comments at a Las Vegas rally which took place just two days earlier. “It will be the greatest honour of my life to serve not once but twice — or three or four times," he said at the rally.

But the 22nd Amendment is a pretty big roadblock to Trump’s future plans. It states that, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” The Constitution sets a limit of two terms for presidents.

However the third term concept as its share of supporters. Republican Representative Andy Ogles has already put forward an amendment to allow Trump to serve a third term.

President Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years,” Ogles said in a statement .

“I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms. This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

If the 22nd Amendment is not amended or repealed, Trump could use a loophole by running for vice president with a plan to become president after the election, Politico reports. He may also refuse to leave the White House when his current term comes to an end.

Former president Joe Biden recently made a surprising career move when his term as president came to an end this year. He signed with a prominent Hollywood talent agency known for representing stars like Ariana Grande, George Clooney.

Trump the news while speaking with the press in the Oval Office on Tuesday (4 February) and he didn’t hold back when sharing his reaction .

