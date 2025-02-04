Kanye West breaks silence about being 'kicked out' of the Grammys with Bianca Censori

Kanye 'Ye' West has fired back at claims he was "kicked out" of the Grammys over Bianca Censori's nude stunt, making it clear he won't let the rumour slide. The rapper called out journalist Don Lemon, blaming him for spreading the false story – but Lemon didn't back down and defended his side.

Over the weekend, West was spotted on the Grammy red carpet alongside his wife Censori dressed in a black coat. Things took a bizarre turn when she dropped the garment to reveal herself naked in nothing but a sheer mini-dress.

Sources claimed to news outlets that the couple was escorted out, but the speculation didn't last long. Others quickly countered, suggesting they had only planned for a brief appearance before leaving.

On Monday (3 February), West turned to Instagram with a photo of the The Don Lemon Show host.

"This goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic]," he wrote in the since-deleted post. "Three decades of innovating music and they always k—s like this."

It didn't take long for Lemon to counteract his claims in an Instagram video titled: "My response to Ye".

"First of all, Kanye, Ye — whatever your name is — I did not start a rumour about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it," Lemon said, who previously shared a clip during the Grammys shutting down the speculation.

"I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. So first of all, get your s*** straight. And you, of all people, calling me a c*** [laughs]. That Make America Great Again hat must be too tight on your head."

Lemon has been widely praised for his relaxed approach, with one writing: "One thing Don Lemon gone do is CALMLY read you, correct you, bring facts, and go live his best life!"

"Don, you are a treasure," another penned, as a third chimed in: "This is why you will forever, forever ever be that Man!!! Calm, cool, and collectively setting it straight and telling it like it is!"

Beyond West's Grammy drama, the night was packed with meme-worthy moments and memorable speeches, as stars took the opportunity to use their platform to address pressing issues in today’s climate.

