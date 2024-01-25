Kanye West's wife turns heads with 'crude' detail on her outfit

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has turned heads for a unique detail on her shorts, with some people online suggesting it has a crude meaning.

The Yeezy architect, 29, headed to a tanning salon earlier this week, with a top reading "WET" across the front.

But, attention soon turned to her shorts which featured a small hole at the front. Several people online claimed the shorts resemble those designed for a sex toy.

One person quizzed: "Is this actually real? Lol, why would she go out like this?"

Another asked: "Are those the merch pants?"

Meanwhile, paparazzi managed to get a sneak peek at Censori's screensaver which reportedly showed a photo of West sporting his new titanium teeth.

"Kanye West is known for his use of creative and attention-grabbing publicity tactics," PR expert Lynn Carratt told the Mirror: "It’s a skill he’s mastered since his early career."

She continued: "When he has a new release or project coming up, he ups the anti to provoke controversy, after all, publicity is good publicity. So it’s no surprise that his new album Vultures with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign is set to be released on February 9."

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, was heckled during the same outing with Censori.

In a video obtained by TMZ and has since been shared to TikTok, a homeless man started hurling abuse at the rapper.

"He thinks he's so smart, so new, so nifty," he yelled before repeatedly shouting: "You ain't s***, boy!"

"I am the one, not Hov [Jay-Z], not you," he continued.

The man spat at the car before the pair eventually drove away, with one viewer saying it was the "first time I've seen Kanye nervous."

