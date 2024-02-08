Kanye West's 'controlling' Kim Kardashian comments resurface amid concerns for new wife

After a string of bold outfits over the past few months, fans have made their own theories about Kanye 'Ye' West and Bianca Censori's dynamic.

The most recent outing saw the Yeezy architect sporting a transparent raincoat while leaving a Los Angeles recording studio. The outfit had large black writing to cover Censori's modesty and was paired with black leather boots and a hood tied under her chin.

The look struck up a divisive conversation online, with some suggesting the bold outfits were Ye's way of modelling his Yeezy collection. Others weren't as sure, expressing concern for Censori.

One person theorised that Ye is trying to exert control over the 29-year-old by dressing her, as per the Daily Mail. They noted similar behaviour towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian when he told her he wasn't fond of her Met Gala dress that took eight months to create.

"[Kanye] wanted Kim to be more modest and dress more covered up... so I doubt he's doing this to Bianca because he wishes he was doing it to Kim," the Facebook user speculated.

"'Probably more likely that he's going to the extreme, trying to show that he's the opposite to how he was with Kim."

Now, attention has turned to a snippet from the 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which sees Ye shutting down Kardashian's stunning Mugler dress as "too sexy."

Ye told the Skims mogul: "I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, 'Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing their body off.'

"I didn’t realise that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now…about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear; it’s hot. For who though?"

Kardashian hit back: "So the night before the Met, you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?"



She went on to say he was giving her "really bad anxiety," adding: "You knew last night I had really bad anxiety, and I don’t need any more negative energy and for you to say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress."

Ye responded: "You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

Kardashian stood her ground and said: "You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this – and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you."

