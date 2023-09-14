5 of Kanye West's most bizarre public outings

Kanye 'Ye' West has gone viral across social media timelines in recent weeks following his random outings, outfits and outbursts.

West and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori, have travelled across Italy during summer – and certainly weren't short of controversy.

Throughout the trip, the rapper who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, donned an all-black attire complete with a hood wrapped around his head.

He also ditched shoes and was often spotted simply wearing socks.

From boat bans to crashing random weddings, here are West's most random public sightings:

Venice boat ban

A handful of moments from the well-documented trip caused backlash online – especially from locals who shunned some outfits as "offensive".



One in particular stood out for all of the wrong reasons.

The rapper was spotted on a water taxi with his bare bottom exposed to onlookers. Censori seemingly rested her head on his lap.

Boat company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, has since revealed the couple will "no longer be welcome" on any of their boats.

In a statement, the company said staff were "completely unaware" West had dropped his pants, as they were focusing on water traffic.

"The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities," they said.



"If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

They also went on to call out a "third person on board the taxi" who "obstructed the captain’s view" towards the back of the boat.

A source for the Venice Police told the Daily Mail : "There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe."









Trip to local Odeon cinema in Ireland

Back in 2014, West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian shocked locals when they were spotted leaving an Odeon cinema in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The pair had just tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding before heading over to Ireland where they watched X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Pillowgate



Another moment that turned heads on West's Italian getaway was Censori's purple pillow, which doubled up as an accessory.

The shots shared online show Censori in a sheer, nude bra and leggings with a purple pillow covering her chest. West sported an all-black outfit with no shoes.



The photos shared to X/Twitter were soon met with confusion from fellow users, with one writing: "How completely ridiculous these people are. Put on some clothes and then you won’t have to take a hotel room cushion out sightseeing with you - and you even get your arms free! Novel concept."

Wedding crasher



In a bizarre turn of events, the rapper reportedly crashed a random wedding.

Viral footage shows the man believed to be the rapper at a church in Italy as he posed for photos with the newlyweds. The groom is heard telling 'West' that he lives in Atlanta.

It is unclear when the video was taken, though West and Censori have spent several weeks travelling the country.

@rap What would y’all do if #KanyeWest randomly pulled up to your wedding⁉️💀 Via: @Dean #RapTV #Kanye #yeezy #ye #yeezus #kanyewestlover911





Marilyn Manson hosting West's Sunday Service

One of West's famed Sunday Services baffled fans after he invited Marilyn Manson to join his Sunday Service on Halloween – despite his affiliation with Satanism and once being made a minister in the Church of Satan.

Images from the 2021 event show attendants dressed in head-to-toe white, some of whom wearing masks. The heavy metal artist bowed his head during the prayer and was seen touching foreheads with West.





