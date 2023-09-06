'Kanye West' crashes random wedding in Italy

'Kanye 'Ye' West' reportedly crashed a random wedding in Florence in a bizarre turn of events.

Footage that has gone viral online shows the man believed to be the rapper at a church in Italy as he posed for photos with the newlyweds. The groom is heard telling 'West' that he lives in Atlanta.

It is unclear when the video was taken, though West and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori have spent several weeks travelling Italy.

It didn't take long for fans to flood the comments with one person passionately writing: "Bro if I was getting married and THE Kanye West showed up I would js ditch my wife to hang out with the best artist ever."





"Bro doing everything but in the studio making an album," another wrote, while a third added: "If this ain't my wedding I don't want it."

"They about to tell this story for the rest of their life," another chimed in.

It comes after West and Bianca Censori were banned for life from a Venice boat taxi company after images surfaced online of the rapper exposing his bum.

In a statement, the company said staff were "completely unaware" West had dropped his pants, as they were focusing on water traffic.

"The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities," they said.



"If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

They also went on to call out a "third person on board the taxi" who "obstructed the captain’s view" towards the back of the boat.

