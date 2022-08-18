Kanye West has officially dropped his hotly anticipated collaboration with GAP and the presentation is leaving a lot to be desired.

The rapper has had a history of confrontations with fellow celebrities, but now, his new issue appears to be with clothing hangers.

West has opted for an unconventional in-store shopping experience with some describing it as a "rich folk thrift shop".

In a viral tweet, one shopper claimed: "This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it.



"They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

Inevitably, the unique display got people talking on Twitter, which certainly divided the platform.

One said: "Frankly, at this point, if you're willing to go along with this it's exactly what you deserve."

Another reiterated: "When are y’all gonna stop supporting such tomfoolery?"

Meanwhile, one fan tweeted: "Kanye really has GAP going viral rn and probably idiots going just to see if this is true LOL. @kanyewest is one of the smartest humans on the planet right now."



Another supporter praised the rapper for his "creative" approach, saying: "Kanye West is a Genius. I love this idea; he is a phenomenal artist. This is so poetic wow".

Others have hit back and said GAP staff do help shoppers find sizes.













































The Yeezy GAP line features relaxing wardrobe staples, such as hoodies, t-shirts, jackets and accessories.

The Yeezy GAP hoodies are currently on sale in the UK for £260, with the cheapest item being a keychain and foldable cap at £50 and a tank top for £70.

