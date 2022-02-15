Kanye West is famed for his music, his Yeezy collection and of course controversial "freedom of speech" – which has often gotten him in the middle of some serious celebrity feuds.

The rapper turned to Instagram to slate a slew of celebrities over the past week with memes and lengthy statements, many of which he quickly deletes.

From bashing ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson to demanding Billie Eilish to apologise for something she claims she never did, and dropping longtime friend Kid Cudi from his upcoming album this is just a small example of West's behaviour towards his fellow celebrities.

On that note,we've revisited all the people West has had beef with in the past year and compiled it all into one place.





Pete Davidson

The Saturday Night Live star started dating Kim Kardashian late last year – and West made his feelings apparent, giving Davidson the nickname "skete."

The one-sided feud started when West released his Eazy single in January. The44-year-old rapped: "God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass".

Over the weekend, West turned to Instagram in a scathing attack against the comedian mocking his clothes, accusing him of being Hilary Clinton's ex and calling Davidson a "d**khead."

He also uploaded a screenshot of a text message from the comedian, which read: "...you as a man I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends."

West shared a pantless snap of Pete with his friend Machine Gun Kelly captioned: "No you will never meet my children."





Billie Eilish

The rapper dragged 20-year-old Eilish into the mix after accusing her of making a dig towards Travis Scott during a recent concert.



He demanded Eilish apologised the Scott; otherwise, he wouldn't perform at Coachella.

The singer paused her performance to help a fan who had difficulty breathing. Once the incident was sorted, she said: "I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

Many, including West, viewed this as a jibe towards Scott, who continued his Astroworld concert in November while people were being crushed in the crowd.

Alongside a screenshot of an article headline, West wrote: "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGISE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED."



He concluded: "TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGISE BEFORE I PERFORM."

Eilish gracefully responded: "literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan."





Kid Cudi

During the same weekend, West took a pop at his longtime friend, Kid Cudi – all because he is friends with Pete Davidson.

In a since-deleted Instagram post with Davidson's face crossed out, he said: "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER."

The rapper took it further and dropped Cudi from his upcoming album Donda 2.

Cudi clapped back and said: "Too bad I don't wanna be on your album you f**king dinosaur.

He added: "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you."

A furious Cudi then turned to Twitter and wrote: "You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet..."





Drake

The two rappers were once good friends until West helped produce Pusha T's Infrared track in 2018, taking several jabs at Drake.

In response, Drake savagely shared a screenshot of a $100,000 invoice to West's label for "promotional assistance and career-reviving."

The pair have shared shady remarks about each other throughout the years until they finally made amends in November 2021. The two rappers shared the stage for a collaborative concert to benefit Larry Hoover.





Peppa Pig

Hilariously, the music website Pitchfork ranked Peppa Pig's album 0.5 higher than West's 10th LP Donda

Taking to Twitter with a since-deleted tweet, the fictional pig tweeted: "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5".









Taylor Swift

Who could we forget the infamous blowup during the 2009 VMAs when the rapper shockingly interrupted the then-19-year-old singer.

Since then, the pair became amicable until a conversation was released between Swift and West regarding his 2016 track, Famous.

West claimed he got permission to rap about Swift, yet the singer hit back saying she wasn't aware of the lyrics: "I made that b**ch famous."

The leaked phone call only recalled Kanye sharing the lyric "Taylor Swift might owe me sex," to which she laughed and replied, "That's not mean."





Jay-Z and Beyonce

During a rant at a 2016 gig in Sacramento, West called out Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce.

"Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard that you said you wouldn't perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over 'Hotline Bling,'" West said.

"Now, don't go dissing Beyoncé, she's great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win. F**k winning, f**k looking cool. F**k looking cool. F**k being cool. F**k all that, bruh."

Jay-Z later said in 2017 about the feud: "... What really hurt me was, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it. Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me 100 times.



"He made a song called 'Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. And he knows it's a problem..."





Jimmy Kimmel

The US chat show host got into a Twitter spat with West back in 2013 when he spoofed West's BBC interview where he claimed to be the "biggest" rock star.

“JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS,” West tweeted.



Four years later, the pair squashed their feud and West made an appearance on Kimmel's talk show.

“I live for moments like that. When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy," Kimmel told GQ in February 2018. "My wife makes fun of me. She's like, ‘You are so happy right now.’ I'm absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that."





Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox's fiance was also dragged in over the last weekend after West shamelessly snubbed the rapper and claimed "no one has heard a song" by Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK has not yet responded to his bizarre dig. Let's hope it gets left there.





Justin Timberlake

During his acceptance speech at the 2015 MTV VMAs, the Yeezy founder recalled a past encounter between the two at the Grammys.

"The contradiction is that I do fight for artists but in that fight, somehow, was disrespectful to artists," West said at the time.

"I didn't know how to say the right thing, the perfect thing, I sat at the Grammys and saw Justin Timberlake and Cee-Lo Green lose.

"Gnarls Barkley and the FutureSex/LoveSound album, and bro, Justin, I'm not trying to put you on blast but I saw that man in tears, bro.

"And I was thinking he deserved to win Album Of the Year. And the small box that we are of entertainers of the evening, how could you explain that?”



The Mirrors singer jokingly hit back on Twitter saying: “Kanye is so cute, y’all.”

Timberlake later added: "Btw... I JUST watched my man 'Ye's FULL speech... He always has a point. And I support it. #truth".





Ray J



West has taken several jabs about Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J over the years.

In his 2016 hit 'Highlights', the rapper said: "I bet me and Ray J would be friends if we didn't like the same b**ch / Yeah, he might have hit it first, only problem is I'm rich."

While there was no direct response from the One Wish singer, he was surprised to see what he was reading during Genius' Between the Lines.

“That’s what it say in the song? No it don’t,” a puzzled Ray J questioned. “That was cool. That’s like he having a conversation. I didn’t know it said all of that, I thought it ended after the bitch line.”

