Kanye West and Julia Fox have been wearing matching outfits and it’s provided fuel for a plethora of memes on Twitter.
The new couple, still in the throes of an apparent honeymoon phase, haven’t been taking it slow. On just the second date, Kanye reportedly gifted the Uncut Gems star a “hotel suite full of clothes”.
After being together for just a few weeks, Fox last night revealed the nickname for their relationship on her Instagram story - “Juliye”.
During Paris Fashion Week the pair seemingly couldn’t stop coordinating their outfits as they were papped matching three different times.
Their double denim look drew comparisons to Britney and Justin Timberlake’s famous (or, infamous) matching threads for the 2001 American Music Awards.
Who wore it worse? Britney and Justin or Kanye and Julia Fox? pic.twitter.com/77fF761rYC— 103.7 KISS-FM (@103.7 KISS-FM) 1643038693
Dressing up to go out for dinner that evening, the pair were dressed head to toe in leather.
Fox wore a red leather dress, boots, and long jacket, while Kanye matched in leather pants, boots, and a distressed jacket.
To accessorise, Kanye popped in bright contact lenses and a grey scarf. Fox’s bold eye makeup was apparently done by none other than Kanye himself.
Ye and Julia Fox in Paris tonight (1.23.22)pic.twitter.com/CKZ0zA25sY— Ye Media (@Ye Media) 1642968435
The third outfit pairing is a leathery look, too.
For Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli haute couture 2022 spring/summer show, Fox wore leather pants, boots, a zipped top, and accessorised with statement earrings and a gold handbag.
Kanye was in leather head-to-toe, accessorising with an, er, balaclava.
Ye and Julia Fox at the Schiaparelli show in Paris today (1.24.22)pic.twitter.com/u688lGjrHl— Photos Of Ye (@Photos Of Ye) 1643018834
The pair’s matching outfits and accessories garnered lots of attention on social media...
I\u2019m gonna tell my kids this is Julia Fox and Kanye.pic.twitter.com/VmfZ0EiAZh— STEVEN JAMES (@STEVEN JAMES) 1642362788
Julia Fox\u2019s closet since dating Kanyepic.twitter.com/SWIkwx8s1E— Jackie Sirni (@Jackie Sirni) 1642943744
britney and justin ran so kanye and julia could trip and fallpic.twitter.com/cfDPEXx7IV— \u041b\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d (@\u041b\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d) 1643069608
Kanye and Julia Fox with their matching denim suitspic.twitter.com/oEv6tUunhH— 23rd Buchan (@23rd Buchan) 1643047862
Julia don\u2019t let Kanye ever do your makeup ever againpic.twitter.com/p9xE1GWgRI— Natalie Brady (@Natalie Brady) 1643052245
Which one of Kanye kids did her makeup :|https://twitter.com/bhytes1/status/1485718911576203269\u00a0\u2026— daisy (@daisy) 1643096686
The inspiration for julia fox and kanye's look is pretty obviouspic.twitter.com/SZKbKyh169— \u2671 Catholic Slut \u2671 (@\u2671 Catholic Slut \u2671) 1642984584
In fairness to Kanye and Julia, it takes special effort to look like every single Always Sunny character at the same time.pic.twitter.com/crFXLXq8LD— Gerry McBride (@Gerry McBride) 1643106394
There\u2019s something about the idea of Julia Fox having to introduce Kanye to her family like this pic.twitter.com/rWV7CdA0TH— Roman Kemp (@Roman Kemp) 1643053542
Riddle me this Mr Presidentpic.twitter.com/hpz9IsI4F9— Audriddle Horne (@Audriddle Horne) 1643039121
In a delightful crossover, the viral picture of David Cameron from yesterday also made an appearance on Kanye and Julia Twitter.
Despite the matching dress sense - which obviously means they’re soulmates - some people are not quite sure what to feel about the pair:
can kanye and julia fox stop shoving their relationship down our throat?pic.twitter.com/9mUfjBjyYG— chu (@chu) 1642956055
I actually think the Kanye West/Julia Fox fake PR relationship is awesome because a few years ago I was hit in the head by an air conditioner falling out of a window and I can no longer process information logically— Mike Abrusci (@Mike Abrusci) 1642549065
What do you think?
