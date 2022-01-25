Kanye West and Julia Fox have been wearing matching outfits and it’s provided fuel for a plethora of memes on Twitter.

The new couple, still in the throes of an apparent honeymoon phase, haven’t been taking it slow. On just the second date, Kanye reportedly gifted the Uncut Gems star a “hotel suite full of clothes”.

After being together for just a few weeks, Fox last night revealed the nickname for their relationship on her Instagram story - “Juliye”.

During Paris Fashion Week the pair seemingly couldn’t stop coordinating their outfits as they were papped matching three different times.

Their double denim look drew comparisons to Britney and Justin Timberlake’s famous (or, infamous) matching threads for the 2001 American Music Awards.

Dressing up to go out for dinner that evening, the pair were dressed head to toe in leather.

Fox wore a red leather dress, boots, and long jacket, while Kanye matched in leather pants, boots, and a distressed jacket.

To accessorise, Kanye popped in bright contact lenses and a grey scarf. Fox’s bold eye makeup was apparently done by none other than Kanye himself.

The third outfit pairing is a leathery look, too.

For Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli haute couture 2022 spring/summer show, Fox wore leather pants, boots, a zipped top, and accessorised with statement earrings and a gold handbag.

Kanye was in leather head-to-toe, accessorising with an, er, balaclava.

The pair’s matching outfits and accessories garnered lots of attention on social media...

































In a delightful crossover, the viral picture of David Cameron from yesterday also made an appearance on Kanye and Julia Twitter.





Despite the matching dress sense - which obviously means they’re soulmates - some people are not quite sure what to feel about the pair:













What do you think?

