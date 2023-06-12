Kanye West's birthday buffet was served on naked women - and people are baffled

Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday over the weekend in a lavish Los Angeles bash, with his daughter North West and reported wife Bianca Censori in attendance.

Like most birthday parties, food was in order – but it was the display that soon caught the attention of social media users.

In footage shared on Twitter, nude women were seen lying on tables with platters of sushi covering their private areas.

"Not creepy at all," one user hit back, while another added: "This feels problematic."

Meanwhile, a third suggested it portrayed "misogyny at its finest."

The Japanese practice is said to be called nyotaimori, also referred to as 'body sushi'. Nantaimori is the male equivalent.



According to sources, some high dining nyotaimori experiences can cost as much as $13,000 (£10,300).

The private party was said to have the likes of Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign in attendance. West's reported wife was also spotted holding hands with his eldest daughter as they made their way to the event.

After months of speculation about the rapper's relationship status with the head of architecture for the Yeezy brand, one content creator sent social media spiralling.

In a viral video that circulated on TikTok earlier this year, Censori, 28, appeared to confirm she was married without explicitly naming West.

TikTok user Nue filmed himself having a conversation with a "sexy" bleach-blonde woman while out shopping.

He wrapped up their encounter by asking for her number, to which she replied: "I’m married!"

The woman in question turned out to be Censori, sending viewers into a frenzy.

"I think she’s adorable and I’m happy for her and ye," one person wrote about the alleged marriage, while another added: "She honestly seems like a really sweet person."

