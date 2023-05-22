Man hits on woman only to discover she’s Kanye West’s 'new wife'

Months of speculation over Kanye West’s relationship status have been put to bed thanks to a fruitlessly flirtatious TikTok encounter.

A content creator called Nue filmed himself having a conversation with a “sexy” bleach-blonde woman while out shopping.

He wrapped up their encounter by asking for her number, to which she replied: “I’m married!”

This may sound like a pretty conclusive end to the story, but it was only the beginning of a social media feeding frenzy.

You see, the woman turned out to be none other than Ye’s latest love interest Bianca Censori.

@gratefulboynuee Yea Married To Kanye 🤨 #fyp #omg #beauty #ye #foryou #rizz #famous #trending

Censori, 28, is the head of architecture for the Yeezy brand and has been linked to the disgraced rapper since January.

Sources told DailyMail.com at the time that Kanye, 45, had secretly married the model and designer in an intimate ceremony.

And an insider told the US Sun that they’d exchanged vows at the $5,000-a-night Amangiri Resort in Utah.

However, the paper confirmed that the pair hadn’t registered for a marriage licence in the state.

It is still not known whether or not the couple secured the necessary paperwork to make their union legally binding.

The rumoured knot-tying came just two months after the ‘Gold Digger’ singer finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he has four children.

It also came as Ye single-handedly destroyed his own career and reputation via a string of anti-Semitic tirades.

All we can confidently say at this stage is that Censori considers herself to be off the market, and no, she won’t give her number out to smooth-talking strangers.

