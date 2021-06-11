Kanye West has sneakily unfollowed all of the Kardashians on Twitter

Eagle-eyed social media users have spotted that Kanye West has unfollowed all of the Kardashians on Twitter.

The rapper has maintained a quiet presence on the platform ever since his failed presidential bid in November last year.

Since then, wife Kim Kardashian announced in February that she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The reality star is seeking joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with a prenuptial agreement for their assets.

It remains unknown as to when exactly Kardashian decided to file, though the pair have been living separate lives for a while - Kanye living in Wyoming and Kim in LA.

Kim previously referred to Kanye living in a different state, “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming… I can’t do that.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything.”

Though it appears that Kim remains amicable with Kanye, after wishing him a happy birthday across her social media platforms on June 8.

Including a sweet photo of both of them with their children, North, Saint and Chicago, she wrote: “Happy Birthday! Love U for Life!”

Despite the niceties, Kanye has since unfollowed Kim and the whole Kardashian clan on Twitter.

As the Yeezy designer only follows a couple of hundred people, observant fans were able to spot his following number falling.

While other considered how the move could impact Kanye’s next record.

Kim gave fans an insight into what led her to seek a divorce from the 44-year-old during the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I just want total happiness. Obviously, I know complete bliss is not a full reality but if I can have it more the majority of the time, that’s all I want to do,” she said.

“Wherever that takes me I just want my pure happiness, so that’s what I’m working on: figuring out how to get there.”