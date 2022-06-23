British singer Kate Bush has been enjoying a wave of new Gen Z fans, but don’t expect to find her on TikTok any time soon as she said the social media platform “sounds ridiculous”.

Bush’s iconic 1985 single Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) has recently found itself back in the charts again after appearing in an episode of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

With a new generation of fans discovering her music and using it as inspiration for creative TIkTok videos, Bush has insisted she’s not interested in joining the video-sharing platform.

Speaking with Emma Barnet on BBC’s Woman’s Hour, Bush was asked: “Do you know about WitchTok, a subset of TikTok?

“It’s inspired by ‘Babooshka‘ and your look in that video. There’s a whole load of people very dedicated to you in that space. Do you know about that?”

Bush laughed and replied: “No I don’t. It sounds ridiculous.”

The 63-year-old singer said she finds modern life “incredibly exciting” but admitted she understands how some have to “look a bit harder” to find positives as they battle through current struggles.

Bush continued:

“It’s an awful time on a lot of levels for people, very difficult. But it’s also a time when incredible things are happening.

Technology is progressing at this incredible rate. That’s pretty overwhelming, really. But, you know, there’s so many advances in medicine and there are positive things.You just have to look a bit harder to find them at the moment.”



The singer shared her delight at Stranger Things including her song and allowing a “whole new audience” to discover music they may otherwise never have come across.

She said: “It’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.

“It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad. What’s really wonderful, I think, is this is a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, have never heard of me and I love that.

“The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is… well, I think it’s very special.”

