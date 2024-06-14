Kate Winslet says kissing Leonardo DiCaprio was a 'nightmare'

Kate Winslet has lifted the lid on the iconic Titanic kissing scene with Leonardo DiCaprio – and while the on-screen romance was seemingly effortless, it was "not all it's cracked up to be."

Winslet sat down with Vanity Fairearlier this week where she reacted to scenes throughout her career.Inevitably, Titanic was up there.

Winslet said the pair had to repeatedly reshoot the kiss and had frequent make-up checks in between.

"I would end up looking as though I had been like sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me," she joked. "And he just looked like there was a bit missing from his face because there was a big pale bit from all my makeup getting onto him."



She also described the "I'm flying" scene as a "nightmare" and "such a mess," because "Leo couldn't stop laughing."

"We had to reshoot this about four times because of the light … [director James Cameron] wanted the light to be specific for this, obviously,” Winslet shared.

"So I have got hidden in here and here [in her blouse] … I’ve got his makeup and brushes and sponge, and my makeup and brushes and sponge on the other side," she continued. "And between takes, I was basically redoing our makeup."

It wasn't just the make-up causing an inconvenience – it was the outfits too.

"See I look at that and I just see how much I couldn’t breathe in that bloody corset," she joked as she watched the scene.



The 1997 hit film cost $200 million and took 160 days to shoot with director James Cameron going on 12 diving expeditions to capture footage of the real Titanic ahead of creating the film.

"I said to Fox, 'Look, we've got to do this whole opening where they're exploring the Titanic and they find the diamond, so we're going to have all these shots of the ship,'" Cameron told Eye For Film. "Now, we can either do them with elaborate models and motion control shots and CG and all that, which will cost X amount of money – or we can spend X plus 30 per cent and actually go shoot it at the real wreck."

