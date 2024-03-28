Katt Williams once claimed Diddy will be 'exposed' in 2024

During a candid discussion on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Katt Williams suggested Diddy would be "exposed" in 2024.

The comedian also alleged "you have to tell Diddy 'no'" with further claims he has the "receipts" from everything he shared with host Shannon Sharpe on the episode.

Earlier this year, Williams sat down with Sharpe for a three-hour conversation.

At one point, he said: "All these big deviants are catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if you’re Diddy, or whoever…TD Jakes, all lies will be exposed."

"Anyone who takes it the wrong way knows why they take it the wrong way," he continued.

In another snippet, Williams claimed he had to turn down $50 million "four times."

"P Diddy be wanting to party. And you’ve got to tell him ‘no.’ I did," he alleged.

It comes after Homeland Security raided Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles "in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation."

On Tuesday (26 March), Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer released the following statement:



"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.

"This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

The investigation is ongoing.

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's representative for comment

