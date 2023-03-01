Awkward moment Katy Perry appears to think 'bangers' compliment is about her 'boobs'

Katy Perry found herself at the centre of an awkward misunderstanding during a recent episode of American Idol.

During a snippet that has since gone viral on Twitter for obvious reasons, the 'Dark Horse' singer was taken aback when a contestant told her she "has bangers."

"I have bangers?" she smiled awkwardly, before responding: "Oh, thanks so much. You've got great eyes, and everything you need inside."



Now, as most of us may know a 'banger' is a slang term for a good, catchy song. But, judging by Perry's response, it appears as though she added a whole new meaning.

It comes after a more heartbreaking interaction in the show which saw Perry get emotional over the 2018 school shooting in Santa Fe.



"Why are you doing Idol?" Perry asked mattress salesman Trey Louis, to which he responded: "So American Idol, number one, is kinda where people that I enjoy make it."

"Number two is, as I said before, I’m from Santa Fe, Texas. In May 2018, a gunman walked into my school."

He continued: "I was in art room one. He shot up art room two, before he made his way to art room one.

"Lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed; two teachers were killed, and it’s just really been negative, man. Santa Fe has had a bad rap here since 2018."

Perry broke down into tears, yelling: "Our country has f***ing failed us!"

"This is not ok. You should be singing here because you love music. Not because you had to go through that f***ing bulls***."



"You didn’t have to lose eight friends!" she said. "I hope that you remind people that we have to change because, you know what? I’m scared too!"

