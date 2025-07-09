TikToker's share funny and ironic experiences with 'you look happier' trend

Has anyone said you look happier recently, and do you give them an answer as to why?

Now, people are opening up and sharing what exactly is making their mood better, a most of the answers range from hilarious to ironic.

The TikTok trend sees creators use the bridge of Taylor Swift's hit song "You Belong With Me," and in their video, they write the quote, "You look so happy" or "You look happier" before revealing the secret to their cheerfulness.

So what is making everyone so happy? Here is a round-up of the best videos from the trend.

Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) joined in the trend, where he revealed the reason behind his happiness as he wrote, "Thanks, I haven't talked to Paul Wesley in 48 hours," about his former co-star who played his brother on the popular drama series.

@iansomerhalder Pure bliss 😌





Sometimes, all it takes is a full belly to make us happy, as that's what TikToker Farees (@farik.sharik) said was the key to his happiness as he shared, "Thanks, I just ate," along with a clip of himself digging into some pizza.





@farik.sharik what can i say #food #fyp





Meanwhile, TikToker Samanatha (@sfeher) confessed watching her own Instagram story back makes her "so happy" - we all do it, right?





@sfeher what my phone sees













They say money can't buy happiness, but creator Tristan (@tristipoopoo) would beg to differ, as he shared the reason for his cheeriness, "Thanks, I just spent money I don't have."









"Thanks, I've given up on men," TikToker Amanda (@amandadiaz) revealed as the catalyst for her happiness.









All it takes is a bowel movement for a bit of happiness, as TikToker @phomaichay0 so directly put it as he wrote, "Thanks I popped today."





@phomaichay0 what can i say

