Katy Perry reveals real story behind viral Orlando Bloom nudes

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship has become a key pop culture talking point - but there's one moment that has stood the test of time.

Back in 2016, Bloom was captured paddleboarding butt-naked with images sweeping the internet. The photos caused a media circus at the time, with Perry eventually opening up about her fiance's full-frontal snaps, four years later.

When asked about the story behind the photos by Howard Stern, Perry candidly responded: "Well, it was Europe."

"We had had a pretty chill time for a week and everywhere we looked it was like everybody was naked," he continued, "It was Italy, and I think he wanted to fit in with the locals."

Perry also added that Bloom tried to get her to strip down, but she simply responded: "Nah."

Katy Perry and Howard Talk Orlando Bloom and Those Nude Paddleboarding Pics www.youtube.com

Perry and Bloom initially met at a Golden Globes afterparty back in 2016 and later got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They share a three-year-old daughter together, Daisy.



Bloom recently opened up about falling for Perry and why he "wouldn't change it for anything."

On the What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast, the actor shared the couple's efforts to have a peaceful life.

"I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was … she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?" the actor said. "When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of … [it] wasn’t what I was listening to, but, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara."

Bloom went on to share a glimpse into Perry's childhood, adding: "And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps. We’re not talking glamorous, Montecito – it’s the "side [of Santa Barbara] that no one knows."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star said their connection is partially down to having an "understanding [of] where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to."

