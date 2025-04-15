Katy Perry fans are just now realising the relevance of the item she took to space

Katy Perry was seen holding a very special memento as she emerged from the capsule after returning from space.

The ‘E.T.’ singer was among a crew of six women who embarked on an otherworldly trip to space, including scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights campaigner Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, TV presenter Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

The women were in space for around 11 minutes and experienced a few moments of weightlessness more than 100km (62 miles) above the Earth after the Blue Origins capsule crossed the internationally recognised boundary of space.

When the capsule returned to Earth with a parachute-assisted soft landing, Perry emerged and lifted an object to the sky.

Eagle-eyed fans have just featured out that the Grammy nominee was holding a daisy, a beautiful ode to her four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pop star also kissed the ground after landing.

Check out the reactions to Katy Perry’s return to Earth:













Gayle King also revealed that Perry sang a rendition of 'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong as the astronauts had an unprecedented view of the Moon and Earth.

In addition to bringing an actual daisy into space, Perry also brought with her a butterfly-shaped piece of paper bearing the set list for her upcoming Lifetimes Tour which begins in Mexico on 23 April.

Unfortunately, the songs are quite hard to read but Katy Cats will be pleased to know 'Teenage Dream', 'California Gurls', and 'Firework' appear to be on the list.

Katy Perry reveals the set list for her Lifetimes Tour Blue Origin

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings