Katy Perry kisses ground as she returns from space on Blue Origin launch

Katy Perry kissed the desert floor after flying to space with the first all female crew since 1963.

The singer travelled on Jeff Bezos’ space tourism rocket called the New Shepard, which was built by his space company Blue Origin on Monday, April 14, with a star-studded crew of 6 women.

The flight took just under 11 minutes and they were in space for approximately 4 minutes before returning to Earth.

Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King could be seen kissing the ground after landing, describing the experience as the highest high.

Other passengers included, Lauren Sánchez, Bezos' journalist fiancée, Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist, Amanda Nguyễn, civil rights activist and TIME's Woman of the Year, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

