Why does the internet think Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn are feuding?

The internet is rife with speculation that Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner may be in the midst of a feud, following a claim that Caitlyn unfollowed Kendall on Instagram.

In a baseless tweet that racked up 4 million views, one account took it upon themselves to claim the pair were involved in a family spat.

"Caitlyn Jenner has unfollowed daughter Kendall Jenner on Instagram, fueling speculations that they had a falling out," it read.

Worryingly, many people chimed in on the action without actually fact-checking.

In reality, the rumour is completely false and neither Caitlyn nor Kendall has unfollowed one another on Instagram. The reasons behind the viral tweet remain unclear, but it appears to have been a bizarre attempt at clout rather than based on any fact. Yet another reminder not to take everything you read online at face value.

What we do know is that Kendall has previously said she has to "compartmentalise" her relationship with her Republican dad, because she "loves her".

On an episode of The Kardashians last year, Kendall said: "She’s my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things."

Caitlyn appeared in an ep to say goodbye to the Kardashian Hidden Hills home the family owned for 15 years.

Kendall shared in a confessional interview: "Other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I think that she gets lonely.

"You don’t ever want someone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about."

