Kendall Jenner made waves ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl with a new ad that many are already calling "iconic," but one off-screen interaction has sparked eyebrows for its flirty undertones.

The Fanatics Sportsbook ad, titled 'Bet on Kendall', sees the supermodel poke fun at the so-called 'Kardashian Curse' – the idea that any man romantically involved with a Kardashian faces an inevitable rough patch.

"Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed," the 30-year-old quipped. "Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch. While the world’s been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this... modelling!?"

Jenner later appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she facetimed Tom Brady to place a bet on a Super Bowl winner, wanting to make an "educated decision." Following Brady's advice, she ultimately placed her wager on the Patriots.

Michael Rubin, founder of Fanatics Sportsbook, reshared the clip to his social media, asking his 1.1 million followers whether they were betting with or against her.

That’s when Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker, joined the conversation with a teasing comment: "I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner."

Jenner quickly hit back with an eye-roll emoji and a pointed question about his ankle, referencing his recent injury.

Booker responded with a suggestive: "Come rub it."

The Super Bowl is set for 8 February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The event will kick off with a performance by Green Day before Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny takes the stage for the halftime show.

