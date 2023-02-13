Kendall Jenner accused of fresh photoshop fail as she poses in string bikini

Kendall Jenner recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her enjoying a beautiful beach vacation.

And as she posted the scenery, which included herself on the sand and snaps of her in a string bikini taking in the sun, fans thought they spotted a photoshop fail.

On Sunday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures and videos highlighting the fabulous time she had.

"31 hours," she captioned the post but didn't reveal any further details as to where she was.

In the first picture, Jenner can be seen lounging on a beach chair in a lime green bikini, wearing sunglasses as the sun's rays shined down on her.

One clip even showed the model doing a little dance, wearing what appeared to be a sunset-coloured dress to match the serene sunset backdrop.

There was also an image that shows the 818 Tequila founder wearing a two-piece string emerald green thong bikini.

She was also seen crouching down, balancing on her hands and toes to steady herself as her wet strands of her hair cascaded down her back.

The captivating photo also featured a gorgeous blue sky, ocean and sand dune backdrop.

However, some people think she dropped a photoshop fail, as her hand appeared to look as if it was unnaturally long.

Her hand and parts of her body also appeared to be half red and half white, although that could easily be from her tanning.

One person on Instagram wrote: "I hope u are okay. Did someone slammed the door, and was your hand between it? "

"You might need to see a doctor about that hand," another quipped.

A third wrote: "Why? What is wrong with your fingers?"

Someone else who supports Jenner but had some concerns about the photo added: "Babe, you're amazing... but what in the world is going on with your hand in the 4th photo?"

Jenner, who is 5ft10in tall, is a naturally lean person and has been teased about it.

Just last year, she shared an Instagram post, joking that she was going to "block" all comments about her toes as she posed in a pair of black sandals.

"I'm blocking all toe comments,' the model captioned a slideshow of photos sporting a figure-hugging maxi dress with a slight slit.

In 2015, Jenner joked to Elle magazine about having the world's "longest toes."

"They're spider toes. They are," she told the outlet before adding that she also has "spider fingers."

The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to photoshop rumours. Popular photo editing app FaceTune even jokingly poked fun at Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, asking the sisters to tag the company in their photos.

