Kevin Hart consoled by The Rock after injury confines him to a wheelchair

Kevin Hart has been consoled by his celebrity friend The Rock after an accident left him requiring the use of a wheelchair.

The actor and comedian took to Instagram to explain to fans that attempting to “do some young stuff” caused him to temporarily need to use a wheelchair.

Hart captioned a video on his Instagram: “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the fuck am I doing???? I blew my shit….I’m done. FML.”

In the video, he explained exactly what went down and how he suffered the injuries.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen the age 40 is real, to all my men and women out there who are 40 years old and above it's not a game.

“Respect that age, respect that age or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it."

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I don't want you to be alarmed but I'm in a wheelchair.”

He went, on saying he tried to do some “young man’s stuff” and attempted to race the former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a sprint as a bet.

It did not end well for Hart as he explained, “I blew all my shit” including his lower abdomen and abductor muscles, leaving him unable to walk.

Among the many well-wishes left in the Instagram comments, one came from Hart's friend, co-star and former wrestler The Rock, who shared his experience with a similar injury.

The Rock wrote: “I tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine. Heal up.”

Actor Will Smith also commented: “Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!”

