Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with Bratz Halloween outfit

Halloween might be over for another year, but the costumes continue to roll in – and they certainly did not disappoint.

This year, it appears as though most celebrities turned a blind eye to the scary element, and instead cosplayed as fellow A-listers with a swarm of Britney's and David Beckhams taking over social media feeds. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne took it one step further and dressed as Kanye West and Bianca Censori and her infamous 'pillow outfit'.

The Kardashian clan also took part in the Halloween festivities, with several looks across the family.

One in particular saw has since drawn backlash online when Khloe and Kim Kardashian dressed as Bratz dolls along with their two friends.

Fans flooded the string of photos with praise for their efforts. However, it didn't take long before others chimed in accusing Khloe of 'blackfishing,' a term used to describe "white public figures, influencers and the like do everything in their power to appear Black."

"Damn I thought that Kim posted it and I didn’t recognize Khloe lol," one wrote, while another added: "I love u khloebut this ain’t it! U didn’t have to become darker to be a Bratz doll".

A third said: "Ooooooh the black fishing in this one is out of control".

Meanwhile, others made comparisons to Jesy Nelson.

"Thought this was Jessy Nelson," one Instagrammer penned.

"Pls I thought this was that one girl from Little Mix," a second shared.

It comes after sister Kylie Jenner released her very own Bratz doll earlier this year – which was also blasted by fans for "darkening" the skin tone.

On 1 August, the famed doll company announced its first-ever celeb collaboration with six versions of Jenner's iconic looks. One of which features her 2019 Met Gala Versace dress.

Indy100 reached out to Khloe Kardashian's representative for comment.



